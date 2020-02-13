U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, INC. (NASDAQ:GROW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On February 11, 2020, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. issued a press release reporting earnings and other financial results for its quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached and being furnished as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1 – Press Release issued by U.S. Global Investors, Inc. dated February 11, 2020 reporting earnings and other financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_172475.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_172475.htm Exhibit 99.1 Contact: Holly Schoenfeldt Marketing & Public Relations Manager 210.308.1268 [email protected] For Immediate Release U.S. Global Investors Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2020 Fiscal Year ************************************************************************ SAN ANTONIO–February 11,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, INC. (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is an investment advisor. The Company, with principal operations located in San Antonio, Texas, manages three business segments. The Investment Management Services segment, through the United States Global Investors Funds (USGIF), offers offshore clients, and an exchange traded fund (ETF) client, a range of investment management products and services to meet the needs of individual and institutional investors. The Investment Management Services-Canada segment owns a controlling interest in Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc. (Galileo), a Toronto-based asset management firm, which offers investment management products and services in Canada. The Corporate Investments segment invests for its own account. As part of its investment management businesses, the Company provides investment advisory services and administrative services to the mutual funds advised by the Company.