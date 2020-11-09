U.S. ENERGY CORP. (NASDAQ:USEG) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On November 9, 2020, U.S. Energy Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary New Horizon Resources LLC (“U.S. Energy”, the “Company”, “we” or “us”) entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (“PSA”) to acquire certain assets from Newbridge Resources LLC (“Newbridge”). The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2020.

The assets include acreage and operated producing properties in Liberty County, Texas (the “Properties”). The Properties also consist of approximately 680 net acres located primarily in Liberty County, Texas which are 100% held by production, and which average a 100% working interest and 86% net revenue interest.

The consideration payable by the Company for the Properties will consist of $250,000 in shares of U.S. Energy restricted common stock (the “Acquisition” and the “Purchase Price”). The number of shares issuable will equal the Purchase Price divided by the lesser (i.e., the calculation which results in the greatest number of shares) of (a) the closing sales price of U.S. Energy’s common stock as traded on The NASDAQ Capital Market on the day prior to the closing; and (b) the volume weighted average price of U.S. Energy’s common stock, as traded on The NASDAQ Capital Market, for the 15 trading days immediately prior to the closing date of the PSA (as applicable, the “Newbridge Shares”). The effective date of the Acquisition will be November 1, 2020.

The foregoing summary description of the PSA does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the PSA, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference into this Item 1.01 .

As noted in Item 1.01 above, the Company has agreed to issue Newbridge the Newbridge Shares upon the closing of the PSA. The issuance of the Newbridge Shares is intended to be exempt from registration to Section 4(a)(2) and/or Rule 506(b) of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), since the foregoing issuance will not involve a public offering, the recipient is an “accredited investor”, and the recipient will acquire the securities for investment only and not with a view towards, or for resale in connection with, the public sale or distribution thereof. The securities were offered without any general solicitation by us or our representatives. The securities will be subject to transfer restrictions, and the certificates evidencing the securities will contain an appropriate legend stating that such securities have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold absent registration or to an exemption therefrom.

On November 9, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the entry into the PSA. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

The information in Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The furnishing of this Report is not intended to constitute a determination by the Company that the information is material or that the dissemination of the information is required by Regulation FD.

* Filed herewith.

** Furnished herewith.

# Certain schedules and exhibits have been omitted to Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K. A copy of any omitted schedule or exhibit will be furnished supplementally to the Securities and Exchange Commission upon request; provided, however that U.S. Energy Corp. may request confidential treatment to Rule 24b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for any schedule or exhibit so furnished.

to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

* Filed herewith.

** Furnished herewith.

# Certain schedules and exhibits have been omitted to Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K. A copy of any omitted schedule or exhibit will be furnished supplementally to the Securities and Exchange Commission upon request; provided, however that U.S. Energy Corp. may request confidential treatment

US ENERGY CORP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm NEWBRIDGE PSA Exhibit 10.1 ASSET PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT by and between Newbridge Resources LLC. as “Seller” and New Horizon Resources LLC,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About U.S. ENERGY CORP. (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp. (U.S. Energy) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. The Company’s business activities are focused on South Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company operates through Oil and Gas segment. The Company participates in oil and gas projects primarily as a non-operating working interest owner through exploration and development agreements with various oil and gas exploration and production companies. The Company is also pursuing acquisitions of exploration, development and production-stage oil and gas properties or companies. The Company holds a geographically and geologically diverse portfolio of oil-weighted prospects in varying-stages of exploration and development. The Company engages in the prospect stages either for its own account or with prospective partners to enlarge its oil and gas lease ownership base.