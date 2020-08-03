Tyme Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TYMI) Files An 8-K Other Events



EX-99.1 2 d71018dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 TYME Announces Orphan Drug Designation for SM-88 as Potential Treatment for Patients with Pancreatic Cancer • SM-88 has demonstrated encouraging tumor responses in 15 different cancers across four separate studies with minimal serious grade 3 or higher adverse events • TYME-88-Panc pivotal trial enrolling patients using oral SM-88 as a potential treatment for third-line pancreatic cancer. • PanCAN enrolling patients in its Precision PromiseSM adaptive randomized Phase II/III registration-intent trial evaluating oral SM-88 as second-line monotherapy for pancreatic cancer • TYME & Joseph Ahmed Foundation’s HopES Sarcoma study enrolling patients for the investigator-initiated Phase II trial studying oral SM-88 as maintenance monotherapy in previously treated metastatic Ewing’s sarcoma and salvage monotherapy in clinically advanced sarcomas • SM-88 mechanism of action supported by new preclinical data presented at AACR 2020 BEDMINSTER,…

About Tyme Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TYMI)

Tyme Technologies, Inc., formerly Global Group Enterprises Corp., conducts majority of its research and development activities and other business operations, through its subsidiary, Tyme Inc. (Tyme). Tyme is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Tyme is focused on the development and commercialization of highly targeted cancer therapeutics with a range of oncology indications. The Company’s another subsidiary, Luminant Biosciences, LLC, conducts the initial research and development of the Company’s therapeutic platform. The Company is formulating its regulatory and drug development program for its lead drug candidate, SM-88, and working towards the initiation of its Phase II clinical trial. The Company is also evaluating the expansion of its Phase II program to other types of cancer. The Company has not generated any revenue.