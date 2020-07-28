TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:TWIN) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

TWIN DISC INC Exhibit

EX-1.1 2 ex_195178.htm EXHIBIT 1.1 ex_195178.htm Exhibit 1.1 AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT THIS AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT is executed on July 22,…

About TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing and distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and controls systems. Its industrial products include clutches and pump drives sold to the agriculture, recycling, construction, and oil and gas markets. Its land-based transmission products include applications for oilfield and natural gas, military, and airport rescue and firefighting. Its marine and propulsion systems include marine transmission, controls, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems for the commercial, pleasure craft and patrol boat markets. Its other products include non-Company manufactured product sold through Company-owned distribution entities.