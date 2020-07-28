Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On July 28, 29 and 30, 2020, management of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (“Civista”), including Dennis G. Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer and Richard J. Dutton, Senior Vice President, participated in a call with a group of investors as part of the Virtual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference. A copy of the investor presentation is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio and may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company’s common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “CIVB”.