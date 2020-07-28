Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01
On July 28, 29 and 30, 2020, management of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (“Civista”), including Dennis G. Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer and Richard J. Dutton, Senior Vice President, participated in a call with a group of investors as part of the Virtual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference. A copy of the investor presentation is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio and may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company’s common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “CIVB”.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial and agriculture, commercial real estate-owner occupied, commercial real estate non-owner occupied, residential real estate, real estate construction, consumer and other. Its securities are classified as available-for-sale (AFS) securities. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand deposits; savings account, including money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, including individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
