TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

On April 1, 2020, the Company entered into a binding term sheet (“Term Sheet”) with Zeff Capital, L.P. (“Zeff”) to which they agreed to pay Zeff an amount of $900,000 over a period of three years in cash or cash and stock in settlement of expenses incurred by Zeff during its solicitations in 2018 and 2019 in connection with the annual meetings of the Company, the costs incurred in connection with the litigation initiated by and against the Company as well as negotiation, execution and enforcement of the Settlement and Release Agreement, dated as of August 30, 2019, by and between the Company, Zeff and certain other parties. The parties intend to enter into definitive documents for the settlement. However, the binding Term Sheet shall remain in full force and effect until such time as the definitive documents are executed by the parties or until the Term Sheet is terminated by mutual consent of the parties.

The foregoing descriptions of the terms and conditions of the Term Sheet do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by the full text of the Term Sheet, which is attached to this Current Report as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated into this Current Report by reference.

