MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (the \”Partnership”) will provide an update to its 2020 guidance reflective of the current operating environment during the first quarter earnings call.
Additionally, the Partnership has engaged Stephens Inc. as financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives to strengthen its balance sheet and address near-term maturities. No assurances can be given as to the outcome or timing of the evaluation. The Partnership does not intend to make any future announcements concerning this process unless and until the Partnership otherwise determines that disclosures are necessary or appropriate.
The information in this Current Report is being furnished and shall not be deemed \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the \”Exchange Act\”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated by reference. The furnishing of information in this report is not intended to, and does not, constitute a determination of admission by the Partnership that the information in this Current Report is material or complete, or that investors should consider this information before making an investment decision with respect to any security of the Partnership or its affiliates.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements about Martin Midstream Partners\’ outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including (i) the current and potential impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic generally, on an industry-specific basis, and on Martin Midstream Partners\’ specific operations and business, (ii) Martin Midstream Partners\’ pursuit of strategic alternatives, (iii) the effects of the continued volatility of commodity prices and the related macroeconomic and political environment, and (iv) other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While Martin Midstream Partners believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in Martin Midstream Partners\’ annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Martin Midstream Partners disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
About MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership company with operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s segments include Terminalling and Storage, Natural Gas Services, Sulfur Services and Marine Transportation. The Company owns or operates approximately 30 marine shore-based terminal facilities and over 20 specialty terminal facilities located in the United States. It distributes natural gas liquids (NGLs), and purchases NGLs from refineries and natural gas processors. The Company stores and transports NGLs for wholesale deliveries to refineries, industrial NGL users and propane retailers. It has developed an integrated system of transportation assets and facilities relating to sulfur services. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 40 inland marine tank barges, over 20 inland push boats and approximately three offshore tug and barge units that transport petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region.
