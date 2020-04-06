Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (the \”Partnership”) will provide an update to its 2020 guidance reflective of the current operating environment during the first quarter earnings call.

Additionally, the Partnership has engaged Stephens Inc. as financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives to strengthen its balance sheet and address near-term maturities. No assurances can be given as to the outcome or timing of the evaluation. The Partnership does not intend to make any future announcements concerning this process unless and until the Partnership otherwise determines that disclosures are necessary or appropriate.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about Martin Midstream Partners\’ outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including (i) the current and potential impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic generally, on an industry-specific basis, and on Martin Midstream Partners\’ specific operations and business, (ii) Martin Midstream Partners\’ pursuit of strategic alternatives, (iii) the effects of the continued volatility of commodity prices and the related macroeconomic and political environment, and (iv) other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While Martin Midstream Partners believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in Martin Midstream Partners\’ annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Martin Midstream Partners disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.