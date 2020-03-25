TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(c) Effective as of March 23, 2020, Thomas Salerno was named President, Chief Executive Officer (principal executive officer) and Treasurer of TSR, Inc. (the “Company”). Previously, on January 27, 2020 Mr. Salerno had been named Acting CEO of the Company. Since 2011, Mr. Salerno, 52, has served as the Managing Director of TSR Consulting Services, Inc., the Company’s IT consulting services subsidiary and largest business unit. Mr. Salerno has over 20 years of experience in the technology consulting industry. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Salerno spent eight years at Open Systems Technology as Associate Director, two years as Vice President of Sales and Recruiting for Versatech Consulting and three years as an Account Representative for Robert Half Technologies. Mr. Salerno holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Johnson and Wales University.

Mr. Salerno is not a party to any transaction required to be disclosed to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

The following exhibits are furnished as part of this report.

Exhibit Number Description 99.1 Press release dated March 24, 2020



