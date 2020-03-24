National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On March 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of National Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) adopted amendments to Article I, Sections 1.3, 1.4 and 1.7 of the Company’s Bylaws, effective immediately, to permit the Company to hold shareholder meetings solely by means of remote communication as the Board of Directors may determine.

A copy of the Bylaws of the Company, as amended March 23, 2020, is attached as Exhibit 3(ii) hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

The following exhibit is filed herewith:

National Bankshares, Inc. (NBI) is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its community bank subsidiary, the National Bank of Blacksburg (NBB or the Bank). NBB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits and local governments. NBB, which does business as National Bank, focuses lending on small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. NBB’s loan types include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, construction for commercial and residential properties, residential real estate, home equity and various consumer loan products. The Company’s investment portfolio includes corporate bonds. NBI’s primary source of funds is deposits. Deposit products offered by the Bank include interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.