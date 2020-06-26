Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

Gajan Mahendiran (and his spouse), a greater than 5% beneficial owner of the common stock of Trxade Group, Inc. (the “ Company ”, “ we ” and “ us ”), exercised warrants to purchase 335,002 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.06, and provided the Company the payment of the aggregate exercise price of $20,100 in connection therewith, on June 25, 2020. Following the date of this Report the Company will issue 335,002 shares of restricted common stock to Mr. Mahendiran in connection with such exercise.

We will claim an exemption from registration to Section 4(a)(2) and/or Rule 506 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ Securities Act ”), for such issuance, since the foregoing issuance will not involve a public offering, the recipient is (a) an “accredited investor”; and/or (b) had access to similar documentation and information as would be required in a Registration Statement under the Securities Act, and the recipient will acquire the securities for investment only and not with a view towards, or for resale in connection with, the public sale or distribution thereof. The securities are subject to transfer restrictions, and the certificates evidencing the securities contain/will contain an appropriate legend stating that such securities have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold absent registration or to an exemption therefrom. The securities were not registered under the Securities Act and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(e)

Howard A. Doss Employment Agreement

On June 25, 2020, the Company entered into an Executive Employment Agreement, effective June 19, 2020, with Howard A. Doss, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (principal financial/accounting officer). to the agreement, Mr. Doss agreed to continue to provide services to the Company as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. The agreement provides for Mr. Doss’s employment to be ‘at will’ and allows either party to terminate the agreement at any time, for any reason, with thirty (30) days prior written notice to the non-terminating party. Mr. Doss is paid $120,000 per year to the terms of the agreement and is eligible for discretionary bonuses as approved by the Board of Directors or Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors from time to time, including an annual discretionary bonus, to be determined within 90 days after fiscal year end, based upon Mr. Doss’s performance and the Company’s attainment of objectives established from time to time by the Board of Directors or a Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors, in the sole and absolute discretion of the committee/board. The agreement includes a 12-month non-compete prohibition (applicable to parties competing against the Company, including, without limitation, in the pharmaceutical industry, and covering the entire United States) and a 12-month non-solicitation prohibition, each following the termination of Mr. Doss’s employment, subject to customary exceptions. Further, Mr. Doss is subject to non-solicitation covenants during the term of the agreement. The agreement also contains standard assignment of inventions and confidentiality provisions.

Although Mr. Doss will be prohibited from competing with us while he is employed with us, he will only be prohibited from competing for twelve months after his employment with us ends, to the agreement.

The description of Mr. Doss’s employment agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Executive Employment Agreement entered into with Mr. Doss, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated into this Item 5.02 by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

10.1* Executive Employment Agreement dated effective June 19, 2020, entered into by and between Trxade Group, Inc. and Howard A. Doss.

* Filed herewith.



TRXADE GROUP, INC. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm DOSS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT Exhibit 10.1 TRXADE GROUP,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD)

Trxade Group, Inc. (Trxade) designs, develops, owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The Company’s products and services include Trxade.com, InventoryRx.com, Pharmabayonline and RxGuru. Its services are distributed through its online platform. As of December 31, 2015, its wholesale division distributed pharmaceuticals to independent pharmacies in 26 states through a third-party logistics company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Trxade, Inc. (Trxade Florida) and Pinnacle Tek, Inc. Trxade.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace engaged in promoting and enabling trade among independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers across the nation. InventoryRx.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace formed to promote and enable trade among suppliers, manufacturers and healthcare facilities across the nation.