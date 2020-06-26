HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Story continues below

On June 26, 2020, HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will now be held on September 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). There will be a means for shareholders to attend the Annual Meeting virtually by remote communication. Final details about the location of the meeting, including whether it will be held in a virtual meeting format only, will be included in the formal Annual Meeting notice.

​

In accordance with the advance notice provisions set forth in the Company’s bylaws, a shareholder proposal submitted outside of Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or a director nomination submitted by a shareholder, must be received by the Company’s Secretary no later than July 6, 2020, to be considered timely.

​

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

​

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d)Exhibits

​

​