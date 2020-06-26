HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On June 26, 2020, HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will now be held on September 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). There will be a means for shareholders to attend the Annual Meeting virtually by remote communication. Final details about the location of the meeting, including whether it will be held in a virtual meeting format only, will be included in the formal Annual Meeting notice.

In accordance with the advance notice provisions set forth in the Company’s bylaws, a shareholder proposal submitted outside of Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or a director nomination submitted by a shareholder, must be received by the Company’s Secretary no later than July 6, 2020, to be considered timely.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d)Exhibits

About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank. The Company operates through two segments: HarborOne Bank and Merrimack Mortgage. HarborOne Bank is a state-chartered co-operative bank that serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. The Company’s deposit products are checking, money market, savings and term certificate of deposit accounts while its lending products are commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lending. The Company originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans through Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, a subsidiary of the Bank. The Bank reorganized into a two-tier mutual holding company structure with a mid-tier stock holding company.

