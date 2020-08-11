Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On August 11, 2020, the Company issued a press release relating to launch, through its Bonum Health subsidiary, of a first-of-its-kind, Business-to-Business (B2B) platform called Bonum+, which bundles telehealth, a COVID-19 risk assessment tool and a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) purchasing tool, through a secure mobile dashboard for corporate clients.

About Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD)

Trxade Group, Inc. (Trxade) designs, develops, owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The Company’s products and services include Trxade.com, InventoryRx.com, Pharmabayonline and RxGuru. Its services are distributed through its online platform. As of December 31, 2015, its wholesale division distributed pharmaceuticals to independent pharmacies in 26 states through a third-party logistics company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Trxade, Inc. (Trxade Florida) and Pinnacle Tek, Inc. Trxade.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace engaged in promoting and enabling trade among independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers across the nation. InventoryRx.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace formed to promote and enable trade among suppliers, manufacturers and healthcare facilities across the nation.