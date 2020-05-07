Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02

On May 7, 2020, Trovagene, Inc. issued a press release announcing company highlights and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.
The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
Trovagene, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 trov5720-q12020pr.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Trovagene Announces First Quarter 2020 Results and HighlightsSAN DIEGO (May 7,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc. (TrovaGene) is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of a molecular diagnostic technology for use in disease detection and monitoring across a range of medical disciplines. Its primary internal focus is to leverage its cell-free molecular diagnostic platform to facilitate improvements in the field of oncology, while its external focus includes entering into license agreements or collaborations to develop its technology in areas, such as infectious disease, transplant medicine and prenatal genetics. It has ongoing clinical collaborations to demonstrate the ability to determine and monitor mutational status and response to therapy in lung, colon, pancreatic and skin cancer. It uses its molecular diagnostic technology for the detection of cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) originating from diseased cell death that can be isolated and detected from urine, blood and tissue samples to develop disease management.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR