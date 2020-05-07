SEC Filings Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On May 7, 2020, Trovagene, Inc. issued a press release announcing company highlights and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.