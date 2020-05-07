SEC Filings NEUROMETRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:NURO) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events.

As previously disclosed, on April 28, 2020, NeuroMetrix, Inc. (the “Company”) received a loan of $773,200 (the “Loan”) from Comerica Bank (the “Bank”) under the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”). The Company planned to use the proceeds from the Loan for covered payroll costs, rent and utilities in accordance with the relevant terms and conditions of the CARES Act.

On May 6, 2020, following the issuance of new guidance from the SBA regarding specific eligibility requirements under the PPP, the Company initiated the immediate repayment of the full amount of the Loan to the Bank.