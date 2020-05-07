NEUROMETRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:NURO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

As previously disclosed, on April 28, 2020, NeuroMetrix, Inc. (the “Company”) received a loan of $773,200 (the “Loan”) from Comerica Bank (the “Bank”) under the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”). The Company planned to use the proceeds from the Loan for covered payroll costs, rent and utilities in accordance with the relevant terms and conditions of the CARES Act.
On May 6, 2020, following the issuance of new guidance from the SBA regarding specific eligibility requirements under the PPP, the Company initiated the immediate repayment of the full amount of the Loan to the Bank.
NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NeuroMetrix) is a health-care company that develops wearable medical technology and point-of-care tests that help patients and physicians manage chronic pain, nerve diseases and sleep disorders. The Company operates through the sale of medical equipment and consumables segment. Its products are sold in the United States and selected overseas markets. It has two principal product lines: Wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and Point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests. The Company’s products consist of a medical device used in conjunction with a consumable electrode or biosensor. Its products include Quell, which is a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain; SENSUS, which is a prescription neuro-stimulation device; DPNCheck, which is a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, and ADVANCE System, which is a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

