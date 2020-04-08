Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Files An 8-K Other Events

On April 8, 2020, Trovagene, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing announced it will be presenting at the 19thAnnual Needham Healthcare Conference at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The conference is being held on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 14 and 15, in a virtual format. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

Trovagene, Inc. (TrovaGene) is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of a molecular diagnostic technology for use in disease detection and monitoring across a range of medical disciplines. Its primary internal focus is to leverage its cell-free molecular diagnostic platform to facilitate improvements in the field of oncology, while its external focus includes entering into license agreements or collaborations to develop its technology in areas, such as infectious disease, transplant medicine and prenatal genetics. It has ongoing clinical collaborations to demonstrate the ability to determine and monitor mutational status and response to therapy in lung, colon, pancreatic and skin cancer. It uses its molecular diagnostic technology for the detection of cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) originating from diseased cell death that can be isolated and detected from urine, blood and tissue samples to develop disease management.