FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

The news release of Franklin Financial Services Corporation, dated April 7, 2020 and attached as Exhibit 99.1, announces a Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 28, 2020.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(c) Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed herewith:

Number Description

99.1 News Release, dated April 7, 2020 of Franklin Financial Services Corporation

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP /PA/ Exhibit

About FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business through its banking subsidiary, Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank and trust company. It operates over 20 community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton and Huntingdon counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank is engaged in general commercial, retail banking and trust services associated with community banks. The Bank offers a range of services, including accepting and maintaining checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, making loans and providing safe deposit facilities to businesses, individuals and governmental entities. The Company’s subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., is a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments within the Company’s primary market area.