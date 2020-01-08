TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Portfolio Activity

From October 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company”) signed $114.2 million in term sheets and closed $129.2 million of new debt commitments to a total of nine venture-growth stage companies. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company signed $869.1 million in term sheets and closed $507.1 million of new debt commitments to a total of 28 venture-growth stage companies.

From October 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019, the Company funded $170.9 million in new debt investments to a total of 17 portfolio companies and received $29.8 million in prepayments from a total of two portfolio companies. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company funded $417.6 million in new debt investments to a total of 33 portfolio companies and received $162.9 million in prepayments from a total of 12 portfolio companies.

Preliminary Estimates of Results as of and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Set forth below are certain preliminary estimates of the results of operations for the Company as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2019. These estimates are made only as of January 8, 2020, unless otherwise indicated, are subject to the completion of the Company’s financial closing procedures and are not a comprehensive statement of the Company’s financial results as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The Company advises you that its actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of the completion of the period and the Company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments which may arise between now and the time that the Company’s financial results are finalized.

As of January 8, 2020, the Company estimates its net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to be in the range of $0.36 to $0.40 per share.

As of December 31, 2019, total amounts outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility totaled $262.3 million.

The Company realized a gain of $1.4 million on the sale of its equity investment in Farfetch UK Limited during the three months ended December 31, 2019.

As a result of developments related to the accelerated strategic alternatives process pursued by Harvest Power, Inc. (“Harvest”) during the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reduced the expected recovery on its debt investment in Harvest to $4.2 million, of which it has already received $2.4 million.

The Company expects to report an unrealized loss of $1.5 million attributable to market-price-related changes to its publicly traded common stock positions held as of December 31, 2019. As of January 7, 2020, the Company estimated that the unrealized loss attributable to market-price-related changes to its publicly traded common stock positions would be approximately $125,000.

The preliminary financial estimates provided herein have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company’s management. Neither the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, nor any other independent accountants, have audited, reviewed, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to the accompanying preliminary financial data.