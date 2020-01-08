SEC Filings TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY (NYSE:TVE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

The terms of Virginia T. Lodge and Ronald A. Walter as members of the Tennessee Valley Authority (“TVA”) Board of Directors ended January 3, 2020, with the adjournment of the most recent session of Congress. Although their terms of office expired May 18, 2019, the TVA Act permitted them to continue to serve as Directors until the end of this session of Congress.