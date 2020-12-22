SEC Filings TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On December 21, 2020, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors declared a special distribution of $0.10 per share, payable on January 13, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020. Stockholders may receive the distribution payment in cash or in shares of the Company’s common stock in accordance with their election under the Company’s dividend reinvestment plan.

A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, unless it is specifically incorporated by reference therein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits