BIOCARDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K filed on December 16, 2020 (the “Original Form 8-K”) to correct the title of the press release that was attached as Exhibit 99.1. The press release with the correct title is attached to this Amended Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1, which replaces the incorrect Exhibit 99.1 filed with the Original Form 8-K. No other changes were made to Exhibit 99.1 other than correcting the title.

Story continues below

All Items of the Original Form 8-K other than Item 9.01 of the Original Form 8-K are unaffected by this Amended Form 8-K and such Items have not been included herein. No substantive revisions have been made to the Original Form 8-K or to the exhibits filed therewith other than Exhibit 99.1. This Amended Form 8-K does not modify or update disclosures in the Original Form 8-K, except as to update and replace Exhibit 99.1 included in the Original Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibits are filed as part of this report:

*Filed herewith

BioCardia, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_218651.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 HTML Editor Exhibit 99.1 BIOCARDIA,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BIOCARDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc., formerly Tiger X Medical, Inc., is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System (CardiAMP). It focuses on the Phase III trial for CardiAMP in ischemic systolic heart failure. The Company also offers CardiALLO Cell Therapy System (CardiALLO), an allogeneic off the shelf mesenchymal stem cell product candidate from other donors. It focuses on the Phase II trial for CardiALLO for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. The Company focuses on various fields of autologous and allogeneic cell-based therapies to manage the lives of patients with cardiovascular conditions. CardiAMP is a therapeutic treatment that includes a companion diagnostic. It consists of a cell potency screening test, a point of care cell processing platform and a biotherapeutic delivery system.