Transcat, Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

(d) Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 99.1 10b5-1 Trading Plan Agreement dated December 18, 2019



TRANSCAT INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 transcat3694111-ex991.htm 10B5-1 TRADING PLAN AGREEMENT DATED DECEMBER 18,…

About Transcat, Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. is a provider of calibration and laboratory instrument services and a distributor of professional grade test, measurement and control instrumentation. The Company conducts its business through two segments: service (Service) and distribution (Distribution). Through the Service segment, the Company offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance and other related services, a majority of which are processed through its asset management system, CalTrak (CalTrak). Through its Distribution segment, the Company markets, sells and rents national brand instruments to customers around the globe. The Company is focused on providing its services and products to the life science industries, which include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device manufacturing and other Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated businesses.