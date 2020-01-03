TRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM LTD. (TSE:TNP) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

TRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM LTD. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tat-ex991_17.htm EX-99.1 tat-ex991_17.htm Exhibit 99.1 TransAtlantic Petroleum Provides an Operations Update and Announces the Payment of Dividends on its Series A Preferred Shares in Common Shares Hamilton,…

About TRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM LTD. (TSE:TNP)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is an international oil and natural gas company engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production. Its segments include Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company holds interests in approximately 880,000 and 567,000 net acres of developed and undeveloped oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria, respectively. The Company holds interests in over 20 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and approximately 25 onshore production leases covering a total of over 1.4 million gross acres in Turkey. All of its oil production is concentrated in southeastern Turkey, primarily in the Arpatepe, Bahar, Goksu and Selmo oil fields, and its natural gas production is concentrated in the Thrace Basin, which is located in northwestern Turkey near Istanbul. The Company holds interests in an onshore exploration license and an onshore production concession covering a total of approximately 567,110 acres in Bulgaria.