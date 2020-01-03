Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On January 2, 2020, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (the “ Company ”) issued a press release announcing the Company’s determination that it will no longer need to amend previously filed financial statements to resolve certain amortization issues, which were previously announced on December 9, 2019, and that the Company will release its third quarter 2019 financial performance for the period ended October 31, 2019 on January 8, 2020 after the close of the financial markets.

A copy of the press release, dated January 2, 2020, is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “ SEC ”) on December 16, 2019, the Company was unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the " Form 10-Q ") for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 within the prescribed time period.

On December 24, 2019, the Company received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" NASDAQ ") stating that NASDAQ has determined that the Company is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the Company’s failure to timely file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 with the SEC.

The NASDAQ notification letter notes that the Company is required to submit a plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ\’s filing requirements for continued listing within sixty (60) calendar days of the date of the NASDAQ notification letter. Upon acceptance of the Company’s compliance plan, NASDAQ is permitted to grant an extension of up to one hundred eighty (180) days from the Form 10-Q\’s filing date for the Company to regain compliance with NASDAQ\’s filing requirements for continued listing.

The NASDAQ notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on The NASDAQ Capital Market.

The Company anticipates that it will file its Form 10-Q with the SEC on or about January 6, 2020, and thereby regain compliance with the NASDAQ continued listing requirements eliminating the need for the Company to submit a formal plan to regain compliance.

A copy of the press release, dated January 2, 2020, disclosing the Company’s receipt of the NASDAQ notification letter is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2.

