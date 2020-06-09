TRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM LTD. (TSE:TNP) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (the “Company”) held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on June 5, 2020 to (i) elect five directors to the board of directors, each to serve for a term of office to expire at the close of the next annual general meeting and to hold office until his successor has been duly elected or appointed (“Proposal 1”), (ii) appoint DMF Sistem Uluslararası Bağımsız Denetim Danışmanlık ve YMM A.Ş. to serve as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020 and to authorize the Company’s audit committee to determine their remuneration (“Proposal 2”), and (iii) approve, on an advisory basis, the Company’s executive compensation (“Proposal 3”). For more information about the foregoing proposals, see the Company’s definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2020.

The table below shows the final results of the voting at the Annual Meeting:

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 8, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the final results of the voting at the Annual Meeting. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

On June 8, 2020, the “Company posted an updated 2020 Annual Meeting presentation to its website at www.transatlanticpetroleum.com. A copy of the presentation is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference to Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K in such a filing.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits.

TRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM LTD. Exhibit

