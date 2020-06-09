FS BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

FS Bancorp, Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Joseph C. Adams and Chief Financial Officer Matthew D. Mullet will be participating in one-on-one virtual meetings on June 9-10, 2020 in connection with Janney Montgomery Scott. .

Attached as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the investor materials that are being provided in connection with the meetings.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.*

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is being furnished herewith:

Story continues below

To view the full exhibit click

About FS BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Company is a diversified lender with a focus on the origination of indirect home improvement loans, also referred to as fixture secured loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, home loans, commercial business loans and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The Company operates through the community banking segment. The Bank is a relationship-driven community bank. The Bank offers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and various industries within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It offers a range of commercial real estate loans, which are secured by income producing properties, including retail centers, warehouses and office buildings located in the market areas. It offers a range of deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit.