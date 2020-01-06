SEC Filings TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

Story continues below

Charles P. Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“TRACON”), and other executive officers will be presenting information that includes an estimate of TRACON’s December 31, 2019 cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and outstanding debt principal balances, at various upcoming meetings beginning January 6, 2020. The information is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Charles P. Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., and other executive officers will be presenting the information attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K at various upcoming meetings beginning January 6, 2020.

By furnishing this information, TRACON makes no admission as to the materiality of any information in this report. The information contained in this report and the exhibit hereto is intended to be considered in the context of TRACON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public announcements that TRACON makes, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. TRACON undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this report or the exhibit hereto, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is appropriate. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission, through press releases or through other public disclosure.

Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tcon-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 tcon-ex991_6.pptx.htm TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS Investor Presentation January 2020 NASDAQ: TCON Exhibit 99.1 This presentation contains statements that are,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring). The Company’s lead product candidate, TRC105, is an endoglin antibody that is being developed for the treatment of multiple solid tumor types in combination with inhibitors of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) pathway. TRC205 is being developed for the treatment of fibrotic disease. The Company is also developing TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development for the treatment of lung cancer and glioblastoma.