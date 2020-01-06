Curaleaf Acquires Acres Cannabis’ Retail Operations in Nevada

Curaleaf Holdings (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) has completed the acquisition of the retail assets of Acres Cannabis in Nevada.

The company has taken the control of Acres’ flagship dispensary in Las Vegas, adjacent to the Strip, and another dispensary in Ely.

Curaleaf’s operations in Nevada now include two cultivation facilities, two processing sites and two dispensaries in Las Vegas. The Ely’s retail location is expected to open in the second quarter of 2020.

Curaleaf is a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S. It is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 52 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 14 processing sites.