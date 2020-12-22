SEC Filings TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

Story continues below

On December 21, 2020, TRACON Pharmaceutics, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with certain institutional investors relating to the issuance and sale (the “Offering”) of 1,092,553 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”) at a price per share of $8.06. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering are expected to be approximately $8.8 million. The Company did not engage an underwriter or placement agent in connection with the Offering.

The Offering is being made to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-229990), as previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and a related prospectus.

The Purchase Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company and customary conditions to closing. The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Purchase Agreement were made only for purposes of the Purchase Agreement and as of a specific date, were solely for the benefit of the parties to the Purchase Agreement, and may be subject to limitations agreed upon by the parties.

The Purchase Agreement is filed as Exhibit 99.1 and the description of the terms of the Purchase Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit. A copy of the opinion of Cooley LLP relating to the legality of the issuance and sale of the shares of Common Stock is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

Statements in this report that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements related to the expected proceeds from and timing of the closing of the Offering. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the Company’s ability to satisfy the conditions to closing the Offering. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this report to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Exhibit

EX-5.1 2 tcon-ex51_6.htm EX-5.1 tcon-ex51_6.htm Exhibit 5.1 Sean M. Clayton +1 858 550 6034 [email protected] December 21,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring). The Company’s lead product candidate, TRC105, is an endoglin antibody that is being developed for the treatment of multiple solid tumor types in combination with inhibitors of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) pathway. TRC205 is being developed for the treatment of fibrotic disease. The Company is also developing TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development for the treatment of lung cancer and glioblastoma.