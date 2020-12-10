SEC Filings TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01

On December 9, 2020, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Capital on DemandTM Sales Agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) with JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC (“JonesTrading”) to which the Company may sell from time to time, at its option, up to an aggregate of $50.0 million of shares of its common stock through JonesTrading, as sales agent or principal. Sales of the Company’s common stock (the “Common Stock”) made to the Sales Agreement, if any, will be made on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-229990), in sales deemed to be “at the market offerings” as defined in Rule 415 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Under the terms of the Sales Agreement, JonesTrading may not engage in any proprietary trading for JonesTrading’s own account. JonesTrading will use its commercially reasonable efforts to sell the Common Stock from time to time, based upon the Company’s instructions (including any price, time or size limits or other customary parameters or conditions the Company may impose).

The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Common Stock under the Sales Agreement, and the Company cannot provide any assurances that it will issue any shares to the Sales Agreement. The offering of Common Stock to the Sales Agreement will terminate upon the earlier of (i) the sale of all of the shares of Common Stock subject to the Sales Agreement or (ii) the termination of the Sales Agreement as permitted therein. The Sales Agreement may be terminated by the Company or JonesTrading at any time upon notice to the other party. The Company is obligated to pay JonesTrading an aggregate sales agent commission equal to 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the sale price for Common Stock sold under the Sales Agreement. The Company has also provided JonesTrading with customary indemnification rights and expense reimbursements for up to $25,000 of expenses and quarterly disbursements of counsel to JonesTrading of up to $2,500 per calendar quarter.

The foregoing description of the Sales Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of such agreement, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The opinion of Cooley LLP relating to the shares of Common Stock being offered is filed as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

In connection with entering into the Purchase Agreement, on December 9, 2020, the Company terminated its prior Capital on Demand™ Sales Agreement, dated September 6, 2018, with JonesTrading, as amended in February 2019 (the “Prior Sales Agreement”) and no further sales of Common Stock will occur under the Prior Sales Agreement. Prior to the termination, the Company had sold an aggregate of approximately $7.3 million of Common Stock through JonesTrading to the Prior Sales Agreement.

On December 7, 2020, the Company held a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) at which the Company’s stockholders approved a proposal to amend the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to increase the number of authorized shares of the Common Stock from 20,000,000 to 40,000,000 shares (the “Authorized Share Proposal”).

On December 7, 2020, following stockholder approval of the Authorized Share Proposal, the Company filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware a Certificate of Amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the “Charter Amendment”), to increase the authorized number of shares of the Common Stock from 20,000,000 to 40,000,000 shares.

The foregoing description of the Charter Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Charter Amendment, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The Company’s stockholders approved the Authorized Share Proposal at the Special Meeting. The tabulation of votes on this matter was as follows: shares voted for: 8,391,270; shares voted against: 1,049,152; shares abstaining: 190,562; and broker non-votes: 0.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring). The Company’s lead product candidate, TRC105, is an endoglin antibody that is being developed for the treatment of multiple solid tumor types in combination with inhibitors of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) pathway. TRC205 is being developed for the treatment of fibrotic disease. The Company is also developing TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development for the treatment of lung cancer and glioblastoma.