JANEL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:JANL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On December 4, 2020, Janel Group, Inc. (“ Janel ”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Janel Corporation (the “ Company ”), and Janel’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Atlantic Customs Brokers, Inc. (“ Atlantic ”) as borrowers, the Company as loan party obligor, entered into the Consent and Fifth Amendment (the “ Amendment ”) to the Loan and Security Agreement, dated October 17, 2017 (as heretofore amended, the “ Loan Agreement ”), with Santander Bank, N.A., in its capacity as Lender. to, and among other changes effected by, the Amendment, (i) the amount of acquisition seller financing which would be permitted indebtedness under the Loan Agreement was increased from $1.5 million to $3.0 million outstanding at any time, and (ii) the Company was permitted to guaranty $1,850,000 indebtedness of its Aves Labs, Inc. subsidiary.

The information required by this Item 2.03 with respect to the Loan Agreement and Amendment is set for under Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.