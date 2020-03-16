Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 – Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 16, 2020, Townsquare Media Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
The Company uses the “Equity Investors” section of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors are urged to monitor the Company’s website for announcements of material information relating to the Company.
Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
EX-99.1 2 a123119pressrelease.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit IMMEDIATE RELEASETOWNSQUARE ANNOUNCES STRONG 2019 NET REVENUE GROWTH OF 8% (EX POLITICAL)AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH OF 15% (EX POLITICAL)2019 Digital Revenue Increased More Than 25% to over $150 Million4.6x Net Leverage*Purchase,…
Townsquare Media, Inc. is a media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Local Advertising and Live Events. The Company’s Local Advertising segment offers broadcast, digital and mobile advertising within its local markets. The Company’s Live Events segment consists of a range of live events, which the Company creates, promotes and produces, including music concerts, multi-day music festivals, fairs, consumer expositions and trade shows, athletic events, lifestyle events and other forms of entertainment. The Company reports the remainder of its business in its Other Media and Entertainment category, which principally provides digital marketing solutions, e-commerce solutions and digital advertising services nationally. The Company’s assets include radio stations, live events, and digital, mobile, video and social media properties.

