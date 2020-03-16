Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 – Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
EX-99.1 2 a123119pressrelease.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit IMMEDIATE RELEASETOWNSQUARE ANNOUNCES STRONG 2019 NET REVENUE GROWTH OF 8% (EX POLITICAL)AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH OF 15% (EX POLITICAL)2019 Digital Revenue Increased More Than 25% to over $150 Million4.6x Net Leverage*Purchase,…
About Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)
Townsquare Media, Inc. is a media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Local Advertising and Live Events. The Company’s Local Advertising segment offers broadcast, digital and mobile advertising within its local markets. The Company’s Live Events segment consists of a range of live events, which the Company creates, promotes and produces, including music concerts, multi-day music festivals, fairs, consumer expositions and trade shows, athletic events, lifestyle events and other forms of entertainment. The Company reports the remainder of its business in its Other Media and Entertainment category, which principally provides digital marketing solutions, e-commerce solutions and digital advertising services nationally. The Company’s assets include radio stations, live events, and digital, mobile, video and social media properties.