Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 – Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 16, 2020, Townsquare Media Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

The Company uses the “Equity Investors” section of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors are urged to monitor the Company’s website for announcements of material information relating to the Company.

Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits