ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_177321.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_177321.htm Exhibit 99.1 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Exceeds 2019 metrics with 166 REMS-certified facilities and 148 formulary approvals through December 31,…

About ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain. Its lead product candidates include ARX-04, Zalviso, which utilize sublingual sufentanil, delivered through a non-invasive route of administration, and ARX-03. ARX-04 is meant for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain to be administered by a healthcare professional to a patient in medically supervised settings. Zalviso is meant for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in hospitalized adult patients. ARX-03 provides mild sedation, anxiety reduction and pain relief for patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. It also includes ARX-02, which is meant for the treatment of patients who suffer from breakthrough pain (BTP) due to cancer.