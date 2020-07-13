Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (Town Sports) is an owner and operator of fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates over 150 fitness clubs (clubs) and approximately three BFX Studio (studio) locations. The Company’s operating segments include New York Sports Clubs (NYSC), Boston Sports Clubs (BSC), Philadelphia Sports Clubs (PSC), Washington Sports Clubs (WSC), Swiss Sports Clubs and BFX Studio. It owns and operates over 105 clubs under the NYSC brand name within New York City, including in approximately 40 locations in Manhattan. It owns and operates approximately 30 clubs in the Boston region under BSC brand name, over 10 fitness clubs in the Washington, District of Columbia region under WSC brand name, and approximately five clubs in the Philadelphia region under PSC brand name. In addition, it owns and operates approximately three fitness clubs in Switzerland.