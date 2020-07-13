SEC Filings GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 7, 2020, GP Strategies Corporation (the “Company”) and Kenneth L. Crawford mutually agreed that Mr. Crawford will step down as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the Company. The Company and Mr. Crawford are finalizing the terms of a transition, retirement and separation agreement, including the effective date. There were no disagreements between the Company and Mr. Crawford. Mr. Crawford will be succeeded by James L. Galante, who currently serves as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary.

Effective July 16, 2020, Mr. Crawford’s annual base salary is being restored to $330,000, to the terms of Mr. Crawford’s consent to his salary reduction earlier this year.

A description of the terms of Mr. Crawford’s agreement will be provided in an amendment to this Form 8-K when finalized.