TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 26, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), held a special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”). Shareholders representing 32,017,555 shares, or 64.87%, of the Company’s common stock outstanding as of the May 5, 2020 record date were represented at the Meeting by proxy. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s proxy statement (the “Proxy”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2020, to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. At the Meeting, the Company’s shareholders voted in favor of Proposal 2 to adjourn the Meeting in the event that the number of shares of common stock present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting and voting “FOR” the adoption of any proposal specified in the Proxy was insufficient to adopt such proposal. As an insufficient number of votes was cast in favor of Proposal 1 to approve an amendment to the Company’s articles of incorporation, as amended, to increase the authorized shares of common stock from 150,000,000 to 400,000,000 (“Proposal 1”), the Meeting was adjourned to allow additional time for the Company’s shareholders to vote on Proposal 1. The record date for the Meeting will be reset and the Company will reschedule the Meeting.

Set forth below are the final voting results for the proposal to adjourn the meeting:

On June 29, 2020, the Company updated guidance on the timing of topline results for the Phase 3 RELIEF trial, a potentially pivotal study of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg in fibromyalgia. A copy of the press release that discusses this matter is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.01, and is incorporated herein by reference.

99.01 Press Release of the Company, dated June 29, 2020

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.01 2 ex99-01.htm PRESS RELEASE OF THE COMPANY,…

