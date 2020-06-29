SEC Filings International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On June 22, 2020, International Seaways, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Company had 28,843,761 shares of its Common Stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, of which 26,296,944 shares were represented at the meeting by holders present in person or by proxy, constituting 91.2% of the shares outstanding and entitled to vote. At the Annual Meeting, stockholders elected nine directors; ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year 2020; approved, in an advisory vote, the compensation of the Named Executive Officers for 2019 as described in the Compensation Discussion and Analysis section and in the accompanying compensation tables and narrative in the Company’s Proxy Statement; and approved and ratified both the International Seaways, Inc. 2020 Non-Employee Director Incentive Compensation Plan and the International Seaways, Inc. 2020 Management Incentive Compensation Plan. A replay of the Annual Meeting is available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INSW2020, and can also be accessed via the Company’s website.

All of the nominees for director were duly elected to serve, subject to the Company’s By-laws, as directors of the Company until the next Annual Meeting and until election and qualification of their successors. The tabulation of the votes cast for each nominee for director was as follows:

Re-election required that the nominee receive a majority of the votes cast for his or her election. Withheld votes for the election of directors are abstentions, and are not counted as votes cast. There were 1,940,425 broker non-votes.

The resolution to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2020 was ratified by a vote of 26,291,698 shares of Common Stock in favor, 2,948 shares of Common Stock against and 2,298 shares of Common Stock abstained. There were no broker non-votes of Common Stock.

The resolution to approve, in an advisory vote, the compensation of the Named Executive Officers for 2019 as described in the Compensation Discussion and Analysis section and in the accompanying compensation tables and narrative in the Company’s Proxy Statement was approved by a vote of 24,127,628 shares of Common Stock in favor, 221,002 shares of Common Stock against and 7,889 shares of Common Stock abstained. There were 1,940,425 broker non-votes.

The resolution to approve and ratify the International Seaways, Inc. 2020 Non-Employee Director Incentive Compensation Plan as described in the Company’s Proxy Statement was approved by a vote of 23,757,373 shares of Common Stock in favor, 592,624 shares of Common Stock against and 6,522 shares of Common Stock abstained. There were 1,940,425 broker non-votes.

The resolution to approve and ratify the International Seaways, Inc. 2020 Management Incentive Compensation Plan as described in the Company’s Proxy Statement was approved by a vote of 23,486,837 shares of Common Stock in favor, 861,698 shares of Common Stock against and 7,984 shares of Common Stock abstained. There were 1,940,425 broker non-votes.