TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On June 22, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), posted a poster which will be presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II being held from June 22-24, 2020 (the “Poster”). Copies of the Poster and the press release which discusses this matter are attached hereto as Exhibits 99.01 and 99.02, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.01 2 ex99-01.htm POSTER PRESENTATION TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP….

