TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On May 21, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation, posted two posters (together, the “Posters”) for the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) 2020 Annual Meeting to be held May 29-30, 2020. Copies of the Posters and the press release which discusses this matter are attached hereto as Exhibits 99.01, 99.02 and 99.03, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Description. 99.01 Poster Presentation 99.02 Poster Presentation 99.03 Press Release of the Company, dated May 21, 2020



