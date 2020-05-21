TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On May 21, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation, posted two posters (together, the “Posters”) for the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) 2020 Annual Meeting to be held May 29-30, 2020. Copies of the Posters and the press release which discusses this matter are attached hereto as Exhibits 99.01, 99.02 and 99.03, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

