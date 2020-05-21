E-QURE CORP. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 4, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) issued an order (Release No. 34-88318) under Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), granting exemptions from specified provisions of the Exchange Act and certain rules thereunder. On March 25, 2020, the order was modified and superseded by a new SEC order (Release No. 34-88465) that provides conditional relief to public companies with respect to their filing requirements as a result of the recent coronavirus (“COVID-19”) outbreak (the “SEC Order”). E-Qure Corp., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) will be relying on the SEC Order related to the timing of the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the “Quarterly Report”) due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a result of COVID-19, the Company has been following the recommendations of health authorities to minimize exposure risk for our employees for the past several weeks, including allowing employees to work remotely to the extent possible. This has impacted the normal interactions and collaborations among our accounting and financial reporting personnel involved with the completion of the quarterly review and preparation of the Quarterly Report. This is impacting the timing of the review, preparation and completion of our financial statements for the first quarter of 2020.

Although the Company can provide no assurance, the Company does plan to file the Quarterly Report on/or about May 29, but, in any event, no later than June 29, 2020, which is 45 days from the Quarterly Report’s original filing deadline of May 15, 2020. If the Quarterly Report is filed by June 29, 2020, the filing will be deemed timely by the SEC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations as to the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business, which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the risk factor above. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.



