TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On January 16, 2020, the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (the “Company”) filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Articles of Incorporation, as amended, with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock from 15,000,000 to 150,000,000 shares (the “Charter Amendment”).

As disclosed in Item 5.07 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, the Charter Amendment was approved by the Company’s shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders held on January 16, 2020 (the “Special Meeting”). The foregoing description of the Charter Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Charter Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.01 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated in this Item 5.03 by reference.

The Company’s shareholders approved three proposals at the Special Meeting. Shareholders representing 2,949,864 shares, or 73.36%, of the common shares outstanding as of the November 22, 2019 record date were represented at the Special Meeting by proxy. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 13, 2019, to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The Company’s shareholders approved an amendment to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation, as amended, to increase the Company’s authorized shares of common stock from 15,000,000 to 150,000,000, as set forth below:

