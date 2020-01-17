Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On January 10, 2020, the Compensation Committee approved our 2020 Performance bonus program for our named executive officers. The 2020 annual performance bonuses for each named executive officer (as set forth in our proxy statement for our Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 30, 2019), other than Dr. Susan Molineaux, will be based upon the achievement of corporate performance goals (80%) and individual performance goals (20%). Dr. Susan Molineaux’s annual performance bonus will be based solely upon the achievement of corporate performance goals. The corporate performance goals relate to the advancement of our clinical trials, business and corporate development objectives, collaboration objectives and financial management objectives. The individual performance goals will consist of a subjective assessment of each named executive officer’s individual contributions to Calithera. The following table sets forth the base salary and target bonuses for 2020: