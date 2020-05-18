TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOMZ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOMZ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 18, 2020, TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. issued a press release regarding its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1. No additional information is included in this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibit hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in, any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 tomz_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE tomz_ex991   Exhibit 99.1   TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMI) is a provider of infection prevention and decontamination products and services. The Company is focused primarily on life sciences, including healthcare, bio-safety, pharmaceutical, clean-room and research. The Company provides environmental solutions for indoor and outdoor surface decontamination through the sale of equipment, services and licensing of its SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology (BIT), which is a hydrogen peroxide based mist and fog. BIT technology is the platform that runs its SteraMist equipment. This technology is developed for the neutralization of anthrax spores. SteraMist BIT is a hospital-healthcare disinfectant that is used as a misting/fogging agent. BIT is a two-step process that aerosolizes and activates a low concentration hydrogen peroxide solution producing a fine aqueous mist that contains a high concentration of Reactive Oxidative Species (ROS), mostly hydroxyl radicals.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR