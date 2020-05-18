SEC Filings TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOMZ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 18, 2020, TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. issued a press release regarding its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1. No additional information is included in this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibit hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in, any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.