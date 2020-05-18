HELIX TCS, INC. (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 18, 2020, Helix TCS, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release regarding its results of operations and financial condition for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. On May 18, 2020 at 5:30pm Eastern Time, the Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results and provide other corporate updates. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

On May 18, 2020, the Company also released its 1st Quarter 2020 Investor Deck (“Investor Deck”) which it plans to use during future meetings with investors, stockholders, and analysts. The Investor Deck is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2. The Company does not intend to file any update to this investor presentation and the fact that the Investor Deck is being furnished should not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information contained in the presentation.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 and Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 attached hereto is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated May 18, 2020 99.2 st Quarter 2020 Investor Deck



Helix TCS, Inc. is a provider of integrated operating environment solutions for the legal cannabis industry. The Company provides security, compliance, and technology services to the legal cannabis industry. Its technology service offers clients a technology platform, allowing clients to manage inventory and supply costs through Cannabase, as well as bespoke monitoring and transport solutions. It focuses on utilizing technology as an operations multiplier, bringing in and managing a range of partnerships across the technology spectrum to give desired outcomes for its clients. The Company develops a range of compliance services to firms in the cannabis industry. It safeguards the clients’ ability to operate while increasing their access to services. The Company delivers a range of security operations, such as transport, armed and unarmed guarding, training, investigation and special services. Its include Cannabase, BOSS Security Solutions, Helix TCS LLC and Security Consultants LLC.