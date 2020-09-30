On September 30, 2020, TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”), has been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market. TOMI’s Common Stock will commence trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on October 1, 2020 under the ticker symbol “TOMZ.” A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits.