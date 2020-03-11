On March 10, 2020, Tiptree Inc. (“Tiptree”), to its previously announced stock repurchase program, purchased and retired 500,000 shares of its common stock (the “Shares”) in a block trade. Upon retirement of the Shares, there are 34,425,847 shares of Tiptree common stock outstanding.

Tiptree Inc., formerly Tiptree Financial Inc., is a diversified holding company that acquires and manages controlling interests of operating businesses. The Company conducts its operations through Tiptree Operating Company, LLC (the Operating Company). It operates through five segments: insurance and insurance services, specialty finance, real estate, asset management, and corporate and other. The insurance and insurance services segment operates through Fortegra Financial Corporation. The specialty finance segment operates through Siena Capital Finance LLC and Luxury Mortgage Corp. The real estate segment operates through Care LLC. The asset management segment operations include Telos Asset Management’s management of collateralized loan obligations and Muni Capital Management’s management of Non-Profit Preferred Funding Trust I. The corporate and other segment operations include Tiptree Direct Holdings LLC (TDH) and Muni Funding Company of America LLC (MFCA).