SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.
SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement
SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement
SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is Tecovirimat, also known as ST-246, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses. Tecovirimat is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield). Tecovirimat is not approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment of smallpox or any other indication. Tecovirimat has Orphan Drug designation for both the treatment and prevention of smallpox, and the treatment of orthopoxvirus infections (vaccinia, variola, monkeypox and cowpox). The Company uses contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to procure commercial raw materials and supplies, and to manufacture Tecovirimat. The Company also has a lead pre-clinical drug candidate with activity against approximately four serotypes of the dengue virus.