THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On June 23, 2020, THL Credit, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release entitled “THL Credit, Inc. Will Commence a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $20.0 Million of its Common Stock” (the “Press Release”). A copy of such Press Release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

(d) Exhibits.