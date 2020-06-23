DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXP) is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and service to industrial customers. The Company operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment provides MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities to industrial customers. The Supply Chain Services segment manages all or part of a customer’s supply chain, including procurement and inventory management. The Innovative Pumping Solutions segment provides source for engineering, systems design and fabrication. It operates from approximately 190 locations in over 40 states in the United States, approximately 10 provinces in Canada, Dubai and one state in Mexico. The Company’s product categories include rotating equipment, bearings & power transmission, industrial supplies, metal working and safety products & services.