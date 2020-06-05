THEMAVEN, INC. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 5, 2020, TheMaven, Inc. (the “Company”) issued an Investor Update providing investors with an update on the general status of the Company’s business and guidance for fiscal year 2020. The Investor Update is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 — Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Investor Update, dated June 5, 2020



theMaven, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Maven updates general status and guidance for 2020 TheStreet,…

About THEMAVEN, INC. (OTCMKTS:MVEN)

theMaven, Inc., formerly Integrated Surgical Systems, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in developing a network of professionally managed online media channels, with an underlying technology platform. The Company offers theMaven platform, which is a group media network featuring content across multiple content segments. The Company’s platform provides value to independent publishers through distribution; engagement for their content and community; monetization through a range of advertising partnerships and membership programs, and tools to manage their audience and growth. It focuses on operating each channel by a Channel Partner drawn from subject matter experts, reporters, group evangelists and social leaders. The Company operates a Website at themaven.net. It focuses on incorporating mobile, video, communications, social, notifications and other technology into its theMaven platform, including DevOps processes and a cloud-based back-end.