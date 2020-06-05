ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC. (NYSE:AFI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders on June 5, 2020 at which the stockholders voted in favor of the proposals for (i) the election of the seven (7) directors listed below; (ii) the advisory vote to approve the Company’s named executive officer compensation; and (iii) the ratification of the selection of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2020.

The final voting results for each of these proposals are as follows:

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors

  20,032   44,586

About ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC. (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of flooring solutions that inspire spaces where people live, work, learn, heal and play. The Company manufactures resilient and wood flooring products across North America. The Company safely and responsibly operates approximately 18 manufacturing facilities in three countries. The Company’s headquarters is located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

