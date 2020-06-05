ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC. (NYSE:AFI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders on June 5, 2020 at which the stockholders voted in favor of the proposals for (i) the election of the seven (7) directors listed below; (ii) the advisory vote to approve the Company’s named executive officer compensation; and (iii) the ratification of the selection of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2020.

The final voting results for each of these proposals are as follows:

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors